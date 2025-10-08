La retribuzione Recruiter Tecnico in United States presso Roblox varia da $213K per year per IC4 a $262K per year per M1. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $195K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Roblox. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/8/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$213K
$180K
$33.3K
$0
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
45%
ANNO 1
35%
ANNO 2
20%
ANNO 3
In Roblox, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
45% matura nel 1st-ANNO (11.25% trimestrale)
35% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.75% trimestrale)
20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.
33%
ANNO 1
33%
ANNO 2
33%
ANNO 3
In Roblox, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33% matura nel 1st-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)
33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)
33% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Roblox, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.