Directory Aziendale
Roblox
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Recruiter

  • Recruiter Tecnico

Roblox Recruiter Tecnico Stipendi

La retribuzione Recruiter Tecnico in United States presso Roblox varia da $213K per year per IC4 a $262K per year per M1. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $195K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Roblox. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/8/2025

Media Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$213K
$180K
$33.3K
$0
Visualizza 4 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

45%

ANNO 1

35%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Roblox, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 45% matura nel 1st-ANNO (11.25% trimestrale)

  • 35% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.75% trimestrale)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

33%

ANNO 1

33%

ANNO 2

33%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Roblox, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33% matura nel 1st-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)

  • 33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)

  • 33% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Roblox, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Recruiter stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Recruiter Tecnico in Roblox in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $370,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Roblox per il ruolo Recruiter Tecnico in United States è $220,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Roblox

Aziende Correlate

  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • Dropbox
  • Robinhood
  • Snap
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse