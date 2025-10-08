Directory Aziendale
Rivian
Rivian Embedded Systems Software Engineer Stipendi

La retribuzione Embedded Systems Software Engineer in United States presso Rivian ammonta a $239K per year per RIV-5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $230K.

Media Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
RIV-3
Software Engineer I(Livello Base)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
RIV-4
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
RIV-5
Senior Software Engineer
$239K
$187K
$46.7K
$6K
RIV-6
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Calendario di Maturazione

50%

ANNO 1

50%

ANNO 2

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Rivian, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 2 anni:

  • 50% matura nel 1st-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)

  • 50% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Rivian, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Rivian, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Embedded Systems Software Engineer in Rivian in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $258,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Rivian per il ruolo Embedded Systems Software Engineer in United States è $220,000.

