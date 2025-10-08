La retribuzione Embedded Hardware Engineer in United States presso Rivian varia da $125K per year per RIV-3 a $315K per year per RIV-7. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $150K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Rivian. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/8/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
RIV-3
$125K
$103K
$20K
$2K
RIV-4
$123K
$110K
$12.5K
$0
RIV-5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
RIV-6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
50%
ANNO 1
50%
ANNO 2
In Rivian, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 2 anni:
50% matura nel 1st-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)
50% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Rivian, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Rivian, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)