Riverbed Technology Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Riverbed Technology varia da $41,644 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $203,975 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Riverbed Technology. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/18/2025

$160K

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $96K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $135K
Ingegnere del Software
$41.6K

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$204K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Riverbed Technology è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $203,975. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Riverbed Technology è $115,500.

