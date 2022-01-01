Ritual Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di Ritual va da $96,768 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $243,040 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Ritual. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/21/2025

$160K

Assistente Amministrativo
$112K
Marketing
$102K
Operazioni di Marketing
$131K

Designer di Prodotto
$99.5K
Product Manager
$241K
Ingegnere del Software
$96.8K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$243K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Ritual è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $243,040. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Ritual è di $112,200.

