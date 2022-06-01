Rise People Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Rise People varia da $40,079 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Copywriter nella fascia bassa fino a $118,286 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Rise People. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/18/2025

$160K

Copywriter
$40.1K
Manager di Prodotto
$60.8K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $96K

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $118K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Rise People è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $118,286. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Rise People è $78,387.

