Ridgeline Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Ridgeline varia da $93,465 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $241,200 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Ridgeline. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/29/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $164K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Servizio Clienti
$206K
Risorse Umane
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Designer di Prodotto
$93.5K
Manager di Prodotto
$141K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$169K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$241K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Ridgeline è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $241,200. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Ridgeline è $164,000.

Altre Risorse

