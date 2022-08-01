Directory Aziendale
Ricult
Ricult Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Ricult varia da $15,750 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Prodotto in United States nella fascia bassa fino a $149,057 per un Data Scientist in Israel nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Ricult. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/29/2025

Data Scientist
$149K
Manager di Prodotto
$15.8K
Ingegnere del Software
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Ricult è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $149,057. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Ricult è $122,990.

Altre Risorse

