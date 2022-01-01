Richemont Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Richemont varia da $18,384 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Marketing in Hong Kong (SAR) nella fascia bassa fino a $220,700 per un Architetto delle Soluzioni in Switzerland nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Richemont. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/29/2025

Analista di Business
$48.6K
Data Scientist
$210K
Marketing
$18.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manager di Prodotto
$144K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$125K
Ingegnere del Software
$162K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$117K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$221K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$54.6K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Richemont è Architetto delle Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $220,700. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Richemont è $124,955.

