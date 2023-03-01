Directory Aziendale
Rice University
Rice University Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Rice University varia da $32,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $97,013 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Rice University. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/29/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $32K

Ricercatore Scientifico

Ingegnere Chimico
Median $36K

Ingegnere di Ricerca

Data Scientist
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
Assistente Amministrativo
$48.1K
Ingegnere Biomedico
$51.7K
Analista di Dati
$58.8K
Analista Finanziario
$77.4K
Ingegnere Geologico
$66.7K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$34.8K
Designer di Prodotto
$79.6K
Manager di Prodotto
$97K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Rice University è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $97,013. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Rice University è $49,910.

