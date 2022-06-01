Directory Aziendale
RELEX Solutions
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

RELEX Solutions Stipendi

Lo stipendio di RELEX Solutions varia da $54,378 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $195,840 per un Ingegnere di Vendita nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di RELEX Solutions. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/1/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $72.6K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere DevOps

Manager di Operazioni di Business
$142K
Servizio Clienti
$134K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Analista di Dati
$54.4K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$83.8K
Manager di Prodotto
$99.4K
Manager di Progetto
$120K
Vendite
$158K
Ingegnere di Vendita
$196K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$83.3K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$116K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$69.9K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in RELEX Solutions è Ingegnere di Vendita at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $195,840. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in RELEX Solutions è $107,890.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per RELEX Solutions

Aziende Correlate

  • Synology
  • Greenway Health
  • MariaDB
  • Verifone
  • Arcesium
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse