Regus
Regus Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Regus varia da $37,253 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager Immobiliare nella fascia bassa fino a $125,625 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Regus. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/25/2025

Manager di Prodotto
$126K
Manager Immobiliare
$37.3K
Vendite
$53.3K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Regus è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $125,625. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Regus è $53,265.

