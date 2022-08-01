Directory Aziendale
Regrow
Regrow Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Regrow varia da $132,098 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $223,875 per un Risorse Umane nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Regrow. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/25/2025

Risorse Umane
$224K
Recruiter
$159K
Ingegnere del Software
$136K

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$132K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Regrow è Risorse Umane at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $223,875. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Regrow è $147,668.

