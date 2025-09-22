Directory Aziendale
Il pacchetto di retribuzione UX Researcher in United States mediano presso Reddit ammonta a $260K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Reddit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/22/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Reddit
UX Researcher
Austin, TX
Totale annuo
$260K
Livello
IC4
Base
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$50K
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
0 Anni
Anni esp
5 Anni
Calendario di Maturazione

100%

ANNO 1

In Reddit, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 1 anni:

  • 100% matura nel 1st-ANNO (100.00% annuale)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Reddit, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Reddit, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un UX Researcher in Reddit in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $481,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Reddit per il ruolo UX Researcher in United States è $260,000.

