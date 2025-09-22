Directory Aziendale
Reddit
Reddit Data Scientist Stipendi

La retribuzione Data Scientist in United States presso Reddit varia da $177K per year per IC1 a $363K per year per IC5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $253K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Reddit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/22/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
IC1
Data Scientist I
$177K
$163K
$14.8K
$0
IC2
Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
Data Scientist III
$206K
$166K
$37.7K
$2.5K
IC4
Senior Data Scientist
$268K
$195K
$72.3K
$0
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

100%

ANNO 1

In Reddit, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 1 anni:

  • 100% matura nel 1st-ANNO (100.00% annuale)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Reddit, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Reddit, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Data Scientist di Reddit in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $380,000.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Reddit untuk posisi Data Scientist in United States adalah $251,000.

