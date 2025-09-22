La retribuzione Data Scientist in United States presso Reddit varia da $177K per year per IC1 a $363K per year per IC5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $253K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Reddit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/22/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
IC1
$177K
$163K
$14.8K
$0
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$206K
$166K
$37.7K
$2.5K
IC4
$268K
$195K
$72.3K
$0
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
100%
ANNO 1
In Reddit, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 1 anni:
100% matura nel 1st-ANNO (100.00% annuale)
Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Reddit, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Reddit, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.