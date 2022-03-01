Directory delle Aziende
Reckitt
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Reckitt Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Reckitt va da $14,462 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) all'estremità inferiore a $492,450 per un Vendite all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Reckitt. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/21/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Marketing
Median $161K
Contabile
$127K
Analista di Business
$20.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Analista di Dati
$33.1K
Analista Finanziario
$28.1K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$14.5K
Consulente di Gestione
$85.4K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$187K
Product Manager
$114K
Project Manager
$31.9K
Vendite
$492K
Ingegnere del Software
$161K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$102K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$93.2K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Reckitt è Vendite at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $492,450. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Reckitt è di $97,799.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Reckitt

Aziende correlate

  • Unilever
  • Sprint
  • Micro Focus
  • IGT
  • HSBC
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse