REA Group
REA Group Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di REA Group va da $76,389 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto all'estremità inferiore a $144,619 per un Architetto di Soluzioni all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di REA Group. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $106K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere di Dati

Product Manager
Median $127K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $76.4K

Responsabile Ingegneria Software
Median $131K
Analista di Dati
$100K
Data Scientist
$119K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$145K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in REA Group è Architetto di Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $144,619. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in REA Group è di $119,100.

Altre risorse