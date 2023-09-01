Raisin Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Raisin varia da $60,022 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Cybersecurity Analyst nella fascia bassa fino a $110,546 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Raisin. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/24/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $91.3K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $83.7K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $111K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$60K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Raisin è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $110,546. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Raisin è $87,521.

