R3 Stipendi

Lo stipendio di R3 varia da $75,661 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $166,787 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di R3. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/29/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $107K

Ingegnere Crypto

Designer di Prodotto
$75.7K
Manager di Prodotto
$119K

Vendite
$167K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$149K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in R3 è Vendite at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $166,787. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in R3 è $118,983.

