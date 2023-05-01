QVC Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di QVC varia da $15,217 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $101,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di QVC. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/28/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $101K
Analista di Business
$83.6K
Servizio Clienti
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista di Dati
$62.6K
Analista Finanziario
$40.2K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$46.9K
Recruiter
$24.1K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$87K
Ricercatore UX
$84.6K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in QVC è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $101,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in QVC è $62,616.

