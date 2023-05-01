Directory delle Aziende
Quick'rCare
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda
Approfondimenti principali
  • Contribuisci con qualcosa di unico su Quick'rCare che potrebbe essere utile per altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura unica, ecc.).
    • Informazioni

    Quick’rCare is a healthcare company that aims to provide a better immediate care experience for patients. Founded in 2017, the company seeks to fix the broken systems that hinder good immediate care by uniting modern patients and providers. Quick’rCare allows patients to easily find a facility, reserve their spot in line, and chat with a medical professional online before deciding to go to the hospital. The company is committed to thinking outside the box to deliver the best experience to patients.

    http://www.quickrcare.com
    Sito web
    2017
    Anno di fondazione
    126
    Numero di dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella Tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti alle offerte verificate.Riceverai il dettaglio delle informazioni di compensazione via email. Scopri di più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla privacy e i Termini di servizio di Google.

    Lavori in evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Quick'rCare

    Aziende correlate

    • Intuit
    • Apple
    • Dropbox
    • LinkedIn
    • DoorDash
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre risorse