La retribuzione Ingegnere ASIC in Greater Bengaluru presso Qualcomm varia da ₹2.91M per year per Associate Hardware Engineer a ₹11.45M per year per Senior Staff Hardware Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Bengaluru mediano year ammonta a ₹6.63M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Qualcomm. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
₹2.91M
₹1.71M
₹170K
₹1.03M
Hardware Engineer
₹2.37M
₹1.91M
₹457K
₹0
Senior Hardware Engineer
₹4.98M
₹2.95M
₹1.74M
₹293K
Staff Hardware Engineer
₹7.3M
₹5.07M
₹1.68M
₹547K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
Nessuno stipendio trovato
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.3%
ANNO 3
In Qualcomm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (16.65% semestrale)
33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (16.65% semestrale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Qualcomm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)