Qualcomm
  • Greater Austin Area

Qualcomm Ingegnere ASIC Stipendi a Greater Austin Area

La retribuzione Ingegnere ASIC in Greater Austin Area presso Qualcomm varia da $170K per year per Hardware Engineer a $495K per year per Principal Hardware Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Austin Area mediano year ammonta a $271K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Qualcomm. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025

Media Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Hardware Engineer
$170K
$120K
$42.5K
$7.9K
Senior Hardware Engineer
$196K
$145K
$38K
$13.6K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$249K
$179K
$58.3K
$11.7K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Calendario di Maturazione

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Qualcomm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (16.65% semestrale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (16.65% semestrale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Qualcomm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere ASIC in Qualcomm in Greater Austin Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $495,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Qualcomm per il ruolo Ingegnere ASIC in Greater Austin Area è $282,000.

