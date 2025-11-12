La retribuzione Ingegnere ASIC in Greater Austin Area presso Qualcomm varia da $170K per year per Hardware Engineer a $495K per year per Principal Hardware Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Austin Area mediano year ammonta a $271K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Qualcomm. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Hardware Engineer
$170K
$120K
$42.5K
$7.9K
Senior Hardware Engineer
$196K
$145K
$38K
$13.6K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$249K
$179K
$58.3K
$11.7K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.3%
ANNO 3
In Qualcomm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (16.65% semestrale)
33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (16.65% semestrale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Qualcomm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)