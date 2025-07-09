Directory Aziendale
Purdue University
Purdue University Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Purdue University varia da $19,900 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Assistente Amministrativo nella fascia bassa fino a $132,335 per un Total Rewards nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Purdue University. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/17/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $72K

Ricercatore Scientifico

Ingegnere Chimico
Median $70K

Ingegnere di Ricerca

Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $30K

Research Assistant
Median $32K
Research Scientist
Median $30K
Assistente Amministrativo
$19.9K
Data Scientist
$119K
Ingegnere Elettrico
$34.3K
Graphic Designer
$41.4K
Ingegnere Hardware
$29.9K
Risorse Umane
$47.8K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$39K
Manager di Progetto
$77.6K
Total Rewards
$132K
Trust and Safety
$98K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Purdue University è Total Rewards at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $132,335. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Purdue University è $41,392.

