Prudential Financial Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Prudential Financial varia da $37,332 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $241,200 per un Operazioni Marketing nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Prudential Financial. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/28/2025

Ingegnere del Software
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Sviluppatore Quantitativo

Data Scientist
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Attuario
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista Finanziario
Median $80K
Analista di Business
Median $100K
Marketing
Median $165K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $178K
Project Manager
Median $130K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $210K
Sviluppo Business
$110K
Analista di Dati
$101K
Manager di Data Science
$161K
Risorse Umane
$118K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$177K
Banchiere d'Investimento
$226K
Legale
$166K
Operazioni Marketing
$241K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $132K
Recruiter
Median $122K
Vendite
$37.3K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$104K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$117K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$199K
Venture Capitalist
$109K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Prudential Financial è Operazioni Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $241,200. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Prudential Financial è $131,417.

Altre Risorse

