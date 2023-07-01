Directory delle Aziende
Properly
Properly Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Properly va da $66,607 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Responsabile Operazioni Aziendali all'estremità inferiore a $150,750 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Properly. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Responsabile Operazioni Aziendali
$66.6K
Data Scientist
$107K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $100K

Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$151K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Properly è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $150,750. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Properly è di $103,545.

