Directory Aziendale
Progressive
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Progressive Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Progressive varia da $43,215 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $206,000 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Progressive. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Analista di Dati
Median $80K
Data Scientist
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $140K
Analista di Business
Median $100K
Liquidatore Sinistri
$69.3K
Servizio Clienti
Median $54.5K
Marketing
$167K
Vendite
$43.2K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$138K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Progressive è Data Scientist at the Lead Data Scientist level con una retribuzione totale annua di $206,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Progressive è $120,363.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Progressive

Aziende Correlate

  • Kemper
  • Citi
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • Travelers
  • SelectQuote
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/progressive/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.