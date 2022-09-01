Directory Aziendale
Precision Castparts
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Precision Castparts Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Precision Castparts varia da $72,471 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Contabile nella fascia bassa fino a $196,980 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Precision Castparts. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/18/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $103K
Contabile
$72.5K
Data Scientist
$197K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Precision Castparts è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $196,980. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Precision Castparts è $103,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Precision Castparts

Aziende Correlate

  • Square
  • Google
  • Roblox
  • Microsoft
  • Lyft
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse