Potters Industries
Potters Industries Architetto delle Soluzioni Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Architetto delle Soluzioni media in Hong Kong (SAR) presso Potters Industries varia da HK$450K a HK$629K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Potters Industries. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/7/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$62.4K - $75.6K
Hong Kong (SAR)
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$57.6K$62.4K$75.6K$80.4K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Potters Industries?

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Architetto delle Soluzioni in Potters Industries in Hong Kong (SAR) raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di HK$628,716. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Potters Industries per il ruolo Architetto delle Soluzioni in Hong Kong (SAR) è HK$449,857.

