Directory Aziendale
Pomelo
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Pomelo Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Pomelo varia da $15,501 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Business nella fascia bassa fino a $54,000 per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Pomelo. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Median $31.2K
Analista di Business
$15.5K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $54K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
63 25
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Pomelo è Designer di Prodotto con una retribuzione totale annua di $54,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Pomelo è $31,200.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Pomelo

Aziende Correlate

  • SoFi
  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • Lyft
  • Coinbase
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse