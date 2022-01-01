Directory Aziendale
PNC
PNC Stipendi

Lo stipendio di PNC varia da $47,760 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $218,900 per un Legale nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di PNC. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/27/2025

Ingegnere del Software
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere Dati

Ingegnere Site Reliability

Data Scientist
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Manager di Prodotto
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista di Business
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Analista Finanziario
Median $105K
Project Manager
Median $90.5K
Analista di Cybersecurity
Median $75K
Analista di Dati
Median $105K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $116K
Banchiere d'Investimento
Median $144K
Vendite
Median $110K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $123K
Contabile
$66.7K
Assistente Amministrativo
$70.4K
Sviluppo Business
$98.5K
Servizio Clienti
$47.8K
Manager di Data Science
$186K
Risorse Umane
$206K
Legale
$219K
Consulente di Management
$49.2K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$75.4K
Agente Immobiliare
$116K
Recruiter
$79.6K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$159K

Architetto Dati

Architetto Sicurezza Cloud

Manager di Programma Tecnico
$74.7K
Ricercatore UX
$64.7K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in PNC è Legale at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $218,900. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in PNC è $102,856.

Altre Risorse

