Pluxee Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Pluxee varia da $16,108 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $158,426 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Pluxee. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Operazioni di Business
$39.8K
Manager di Prodotto
$158K
Ingegnere del Software
$16.1K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Pluxee è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $158,426. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Pluxee è $39,781.

Altre Risorse

