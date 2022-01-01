Plus500 Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Plus500 varia da $48,847 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista Finanziario nella fascia bassa fino a $375,320 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Plus500. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/29/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $122K
Analista Finanziario
$48.8K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$375K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Plus500 è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $375,320. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Plus500 è $122,165.

