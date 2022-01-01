Directory Aziendale
Pluralsight
Pluralsight Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Pluralsight varia da $62,559 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $425,850 per un Customer Success nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Pluralsight. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/28/2025

Ingegnere del Software
P2 $117K
P3 $141K
P4 $165K
P5 $217K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Prodotto
P3 $151K
P4 $189K
P5 $343K
Data Scientist
Median $157K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista di Business
Median $86K
Customer Success
$426K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$80K
Operazioni Marketing
$102K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$241K
Project Manager
$87.1K
Vendite
Median $125K
Ingegnere di Vendite
$136K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$62.6K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$136K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$116K
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Pluralsight, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Pluralsight è Customer Success at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $425,850. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Pluralsight è $135,675.

Altre Risorse

