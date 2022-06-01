PLAYSTUDIOS Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di PLAYSTUDIOS varia da $10,251 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Recruiter in Peru nella fascia bassa fino a $160,928 per un Manager di Prodotto in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di PLAYSTUDIOS. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/13/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $113K
Marketing
$103K
Manager di Prodotto
$161K

Manager di Programma
$90.5K
Manager di Progetto
$39.4K
Recruiter
$10.3K
FAQ

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en PLAYSTUDIOS es Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $160,928. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en PLAYSTUDIOS es $96,480.

Altre Risorse