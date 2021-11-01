Philip Morris International Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Philip Morris International varia da $13,750 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Contabile nella fascia bassa fino a $475,124 per un Operazioni di Business nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Philip Morris International. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/26/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $70K
Contabile
$13.8K
Operazioni di Business
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista di Business
$38.9K
Sviluppo Business
$206K
Operazioni Servizio Clienti
$23.3K
Analista di Dati
$47.6K
Manager di Data Science
$267K
Analista Finanziario
$21.1K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$26.2K
Marketing
$23.2K
Operazioni Marketing
$82.3K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$47.1K
Manager di Prodotto
$60.3K
Project Manager
$51.6K
Manager Immobiliare
$120K
Recruiter
$92.4K
Vendite
$49.1K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$124K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$110K
Ricercatore UX
$142K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Philip Morris International è Operazioni di Business at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $475,124. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Philip Morris International è $60,300.

Altre Risorse

