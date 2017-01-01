Directory Aziendale
Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones
    • Informazioni

    At our creditors' rights law firm, we provide strategic legal representation to financial institutions, lenders, and creditors seeking to protect their interests and recover assets. Our experienced attorneys navigate complex regulations while delivering efficient, results-driven solutions for debt recovery, bankruptcy proceedings, foreclosures, and commercial collections. We combine industry knowledge with aggressive advocacy to maximize recovery while maintaining compliance with all applicable laws. Partner with us to transform challenging debt situations into successful resolutions through skilled negotiation and litigation expertise.

    phelanhallinan.com
    Sito Web
    90
    N° di Dipendenti
    Sede Centrale

