PHASTAR Stipendi

Lo stipendio di PHASTAR varia da $107,145 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist in United Kingdom nella fascia bassa fino a $153,000 per un Ingegnere del Software in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di PHASTAR. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/26/2025

Data Scientist
$107K
Ingegnere del Software
$153K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in PHASTAR è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $153,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in PHASTAR è $130,072.

