Paytient Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Paytient varia da $110,970 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto in Portugal nella fascia bassa fino a $261,300 per un Recruiter in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Paytient. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/24/2025

Designer di Prodotto
$111K
Manager di Progetto
$174K
Recruiter
$261K

Ingegnere del Software
$185K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$174K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Paytient è Recruiter at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $261,300. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Paytient è $174,125.

