Payoneer Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Payoneer varia da $20,913 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un People Operations in Israel nella fascia bassa fino a $885,550 per un UX Researcher in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Payoneer. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/24/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $115K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Prodotto
Median $118K
Analista di Dati
Median $85K

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $179K
Contabile
$60.9K
Manager di Operazioni di Business
$78.3K
Sviluppo Business
$184K
Analista Finanziario
$358K
Information Technologist (IT)
$98.7K
People Operations
$20.9K
Designer di Prodotto
$72.4K
Manager di Programma
$120K
Manager di Progetto
$147K
Recruiter
$42.5K
Total Rewards
$40.9K
UX Researcher
$886K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Payoneer è UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $885,550. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Payoneer è $106,605.

