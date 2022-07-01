Passport Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Passport varia da $24,120 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $169,540 per un Risorse Umane nella fascia alta.

Analista di Dati
$24.1K
Risorse Umane
$170K
Marketing
$102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manager di Prodotto
$156K
Ingegnere del Software
$45.5K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$166K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Passport è Risorse Umane at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $169,540. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Passport è $129,130.

