Parker Hannifin Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Parker Hannifin varia da $58,808 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $236,175 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Parker Hannifin. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/13/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $98.3K
Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $84K
Ingegnere Aerospaziale
$112K

Analista di Dati
$79.6K
Data Scientist
$236K
Ingegnere Hardware
$138K
Risorse Umane
$134K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$80.4K
Ingegnere dei Materiali
$115K
Designer di Prodotto
$152K
Manager di Prodotto
$147K
Manager di Programma
$118K
Manager di Progetto
$77.4K
Vendite
$58.8K
FAQ

بالاترین نقش پردرآمد گزارش شده در Parker Hannifin، دانشمند داده at the Common Range Average level با کل دستمزد سالانه $236,175 است. این مبلغ شامل حقوق پایه و همچنین هرگونه جبران سهام و پاداش احتمالی می‌شود.
میانه کل دستمزد سالانه گزارش شده در Parker Hannifin برابر $113,676 است.

Altre Risorse