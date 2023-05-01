Directory Aziendale
Panorays
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
Principali Approfondimenti
  • Condividi qualcosa di unico su Panorays che potrebbe essere utile ad altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura aziendale, ecc).
    • Informazioni

    Panorays is a fast-growing SaaS-based platform that provides third-party security risk management software. It offers a comprehensive solution that manages the entire process from inherent to residual risk, remediation, and ongoing monitoring. The platform combines automated security questionnaires with external attack surface evaluations and business context to provide organizations with a rapid and accurate view of supplier cyber risk. It is the only platform that automates, accelerates, and scales customers' third-party security evaluation and management process, resulting in efficient and effective risk remediation.

    https://panorays.com
    Sito Web
    2016
    Anno di Fondazione
    126
    N° di Dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti agli stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

    Lavori in Evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Panorays

    Aziende Correlate

    • Stripe
    • Microsoft
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Square
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre Risorse