Directory Aziendale
Palo Alto Networks
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

Palo Alto Networks Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Palo Alto Networks varia da $180K per year per Software Engineer a $684K per year per Distinguished Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $315K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Palo Alto Networks. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/3/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Livello Base)
$180K
$142K
$22.7K
$15.2K
Staff Software Engineer
$210K
$157K
$38.9K
$14.1K
Sr Staff Engineer
$266K
$185K
$63.5K
$17.1K
Principal Engineer
$336K
$216K
$97.7K
$22.3K
Visualizza 4 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Palo Alto Networks, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Palo Alto Networks, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

Posizioni Incluse

Invia Nuova Posizione

Ingegnere Machine Learning

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere di Rete

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere Software di Produzione

Ingegnere Software di Sicurezza

Ingegnere Site Reliability

Ricercatore Scientifico

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Palo Alto Networks in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $684,140. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Palo Alto Networks per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $316,800.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Palo Alto Networks

Aziende Correlate

  • UiPath
  • CrowdStrike
  • The Trade Desk
  • Salesforce
  • Twilio
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse