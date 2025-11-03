La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Palo Alto Networks varia da $180K per year per Software Engineer a $684K per year per Distinguished Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $315K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Palo Alto Networks. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/3/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Software Engineer
$180K
$142K
$22.7K
$15.2K
Staff Software Engineer
$210K
$157K
$38.9K
$14.1K
Sr Staff Engineer
$266K
$185K
$63.5K
$17.1K
Principal Engineer
$336K
$216K
$97.7K
$22.3K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Palo Alto Networks, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
