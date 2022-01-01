Directory Aziendale
Palantir
Palantir Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Palantir varia da $77,113 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Assistente Amministrativo nella fascia bassa fino a $408,000 per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Palantir. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer $255K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Forward Deployed

Sviluppo Business
Median $150K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
Median $205K

Manager di Prodotto
Median $200K
Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $177K
Data Scientist
Median $183K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $175K
Manager di Programma
Median $180K
Manager di Progetto
Median $150K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $300K
Contabile
$126K

Contabile Tecnico

Assistente Amministrativo
$77.1K
Operazioni di Business
$241K
Analista di Business
$141K
Sviluppo Aziendale
$132K
Risorse Umane
$104K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$408K
Legale
$255K
Consulente di Management
$164K
Marketing
$134K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$302K
Recruiter
$165K
Vendite
$137K
Ingegnere di Vendita
$147K
Calendario di Maturazione

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Palantir, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Palantir, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Palantir, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Palantir è Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $408,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Palantir è $170,357.

Altre Risorse