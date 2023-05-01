Directory Aziendale
Our Next Energy
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Our Next Energy Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Our Next Energy varia da $176,400 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Meccanico nella fascia bassa fino a $296,510 per un Ingegnere Hardware nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Our Next Energy. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/11/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere Hardware
$297K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$176K
Designer di Prodotto
$245K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

በOur Next Energy ውስጥ የሪፖርት ተደርጎ ከፍተኛ ክፍያ የተደረገው ሚና Ingegnere Hardware at the Common Range Average level ነው የ$296,510 ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ ጋር። ይህ መሰረታዊ ደመወዝ እንዲሁም ማንኛውም ሊኖር የሚችል አክሲዮን ክፍያ እና ቦነሶችን ያካትታል።
በOur Next Energy የተሪፖርት ሆነ አማካይ ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ $244,800 ነው።

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Our Next Energy

Aziende Correlate

  • Uber
  • SoFi
  • Stripe
  • Amazon
  • LinkedIn
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse