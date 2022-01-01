Directory Aziendale
OTTO
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

OTTO Stipendi

Lo stipendio di OTTO varia da $52,290 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $89,919 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di OTTO. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/11/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $83.5K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
Median $89.9K
Analista di Dati
$52.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v OTTO predstavuje Dátový vedec s ročnou celkovou odmenou $89,919. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v OTTO je $83,510.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per OTTO

Aziende Correlate

  • John Hancock
  • Bosch Global
  • Celonis
  • Snow Software
  • Veeam Software
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse