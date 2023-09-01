Directory Aziendale
Otta
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Otta Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Otta varia da $74,661 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Marketing nella fascia bassa fino a $109,631 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Otta. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/10/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Marketing
$74.7K
Manager di Prodotto
$110K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $82.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Otta είναι Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $109,631. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Otta είναι $82,147.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Otta

Aziende Correlate

  • PayPal
  • Pinterest
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • Flipkart
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse