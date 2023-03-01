O'Reilly Media Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di O'Reilly Media varia da $115,150 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $175,096 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di O'Reilly Media. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/17/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $139K
Data Scientist
$115K
Designer di Prodotto
$129K

Manager di Prodotto
$175K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in O'Reilly Media è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $175,096. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in O'Reilly Media è $134,175.

