OneTrust Stipendi

Lo stipendio di OneTrust varia da $11,914 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Recruiter in India nella fascia bassa fino a $323,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di OneTrust. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/28/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $190K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $323K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Contabile
$69.7K
Sviluppo Corporate
$232K
Servizio Clienti
$117K
Customer Success
$62.5K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$72.9K
Consulente di Management
$63.2K
Marketing
$224K
Operazioni Marketing
$90.5K
Project Manager
Median $135K
Recruiter
$11.9K
Vendite
$159K
Ingegnere di Vendite
$121K
Manager Account Tecnico
$97.5K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$112K
Venture Capitalist
$62.3K
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In OneTrust, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in OneTrust è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $323,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in OneTrust è $106,218.

Altre Risorse

